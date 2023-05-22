3,800 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

About InMode

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.