12,617 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

