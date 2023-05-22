Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 27,430 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

