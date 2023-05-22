BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYI. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000.

MYI opened at $10.79 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

