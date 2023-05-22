Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,564 Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $12.42 on Monday. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

