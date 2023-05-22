5,300 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CMP opened at $34.07 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

