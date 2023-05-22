Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.