Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,320,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

