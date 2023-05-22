Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

EMN opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.