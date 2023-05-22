Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.52 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.