Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

