Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

