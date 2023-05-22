Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

AVY stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.