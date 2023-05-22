Commerce Bank Sells 7,808 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

HWM opened at $44.96 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

