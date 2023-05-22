Tredje AP fonden Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $198.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

