Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

