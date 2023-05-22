Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,378 shares of company stock worth $931,608 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

JNPR stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

