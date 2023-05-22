Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $62.26 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

