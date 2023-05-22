Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 575,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,209,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 568,972 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

