Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 10,936 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $168.72 and a one year high of $350.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

