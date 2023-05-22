Commerce Bank Purchases 884 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $351.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average is $290.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.