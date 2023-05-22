Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

