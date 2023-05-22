Commerce Bank Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

STZ stock opened at $235.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

