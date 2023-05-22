Commerce Bank Sells 337 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

