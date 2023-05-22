Commerce Bank Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.