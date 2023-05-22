Commerce Bank Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

