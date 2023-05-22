Commerce Bank Sells 9,498 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

C stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

