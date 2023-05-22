Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

