Commerce Bank Has $3.32 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

SLB stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

