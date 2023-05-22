Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 121.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.