FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.