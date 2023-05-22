Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

