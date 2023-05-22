Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSA opened at $143.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

