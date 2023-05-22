Commerce Bank Has $3.43 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 820.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock valued at $79,680,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

