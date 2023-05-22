Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $137.43 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

