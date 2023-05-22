PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.89 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

