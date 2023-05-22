Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $100.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.