Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 7.59% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $29,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Global X FinTech ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

