PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.59 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

