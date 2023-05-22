PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27.52 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,011,990,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BLV stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

