WalkMe’s (WKME) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 51job

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 51job in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

