WalkMe’s (WKME) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 51job

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 51job in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
