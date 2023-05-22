Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by 888

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 888 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

