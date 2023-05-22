Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,922 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Qualtrics International worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.00.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 540,702 shares of company stock worth $9,678,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

