Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.