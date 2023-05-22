Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AIR opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

