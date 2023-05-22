Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,782.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

