Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,058 shares of company stock worth $3,614,028. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $330.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average of $328.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.