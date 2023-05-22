Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.10% of Bridge Investment Group worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BRDG opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.