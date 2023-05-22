Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

