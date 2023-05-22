Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

